Tina (Mackintosh) Bednarczyk passed away Monday, June 24, 2019. She was 70.
Tina was preceded in death by her parents, Dan and Elsie Mackintosh, and her infant son, Stephen Bednarczyk.
She is survived by her husband, Joe Bednarczyk, sons, David and Peter Bednarczyk, daughter-in-law, Hannah, and two granddaughters whom she loved dearly, Harper and Blair. She is also survived by her brother, Dan Mackintosh, her sister, Lynn Quinlan, along with their spouses and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation from 9 a.m. until her memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2086 Parkview Ave., Abington, PA 19001, www.holytrinity.net.
Wetzel and Son Funeral Home,
Willow Grove
www.wetzelandson.com
Published in The Intelligencer on July 21, 2019