Tom Lindsay, a resident of Ann's Choice in Warminster, Pa., for eight years, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, at Abington Hospice.
Tom was born Aug. 13, 1944, and lived most of his life in the Point Breeze section of Pittsburgh, Pa. He worked for 20 years as a messenger for Mangis and Associates, which contributed to his love of walking and his knowledge of the streets of Pittsburgh.
At Ann's Choice, he greatly enjoyed playing Bridge, taking trips, walking the halls and helping others. He also enjoyed vacationing with family in Cape May every summer. Tom will be greatly missed by all.
He is survived by his beloved sister, Catherine Biggs (William) of Warminster; his niece, Jennifer Steinberg (Jay) of Chalfont; his nephews, Stephen Biggs (Keri Katz) of Ames, Iowa, and Christopher Biggs (Meredith Bradford) of Kalamazoo, Mich.; two great-nieces, Lindsay and Elodie; and five great- nephews, Joshua, Ethan, Ember, Dresden, and Evren.
Tom's family will receive relatives and friends at 10 a.m. June 7, at the First Presbyterian Church, 500 Madison Ave., Warminster, PA 18974. A service of remembrance will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the Lindsay family has requested donations in his name be made to a .
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting the web site listed below.
James J. McGhee Funeral Home,
Southampton
www.mcgheefuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on June 5, 2019