Travis Harry Fosbenner, formerly of Perkasie, passed away unexpectedly in Rangely, Colorado on Friday, July 3, 2020. He was 29.Born in Sellersville, he was the son of Neil H. and MaryAnn (McElhare) Fosbenner, of Perkasie.Travis was a graduate of Pennridge High School, Class of 2009. He had also earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science with a minor in International Affairs from George Washington University, Washington, D.C. in 2013.Most recently, Travis had been employed as a companion at the Eagle Crest Assisted Living Center in Rangely, where he had cooked and served meals and helped direct social activities for the residents. Prior to that, he had worked as a 7th grade science teacher at the Piedmont Global Academy (formerly John B. Hood Middle School), Dallas, TX, serving with the Teach for America program as it addressed the needs of underserved students. He had also worked as a manager at the E.B. Comstock Middle School, Dallas, TX for the City Year Program, a nationwide community service program, which concentrates on efforts to aid school children via tutoring and mentoring.During high school, Travis had been active with Student Council, serving as treasurer for two years and with the boys' tennis team. He had also participated in various theater productions beginning in middle school. He was selected to travel to Nuremberg, Germany as a member of the Pennridge German exchange program, where he established a lifelong friendship with his German host family.Travis was an Eagle Scout with Boy Scout Troop 187 in Dublin, Pa. He was also an associate member of the Sellersville Fire Department. Once in college, Travis was an R.A. for two years and studied abroad in Australia for a semester.A fan of the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles, Travis had enjoyed attending games with his family and friends. He had also spent a year traveling to all of the U.S. national parks.His generous, selfless attitude toward others, his quest for ever new ventures to explore, and his determination to make a difference in the world made Travis a young man of unquestionable worth.In addition to his parents, Travis is survived by his sister, Stephanie M. Fosbenner, and her fiancé, Devon Brackbill, of Cambridge, MA; his maternal grandmother, Lorraine McElhare, of Richlandtown; his aunts and uncles, Linda and Jim Beach, of Sellersville, Chris and Cindy Fosbenner, of Coopersburg, Harry Jr. and Tracey McElhare, of Sellersville; and several cousins.He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Harry McElhare, Sr., and his paternal grandparents, Harry and Mary Alice Fosbenner.All services were private. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Saturday, July 18, in St. Agnes Catholic Church, Sellersville. Interment was in Sellersville Cemetery.In memory of Travis, Eagle Crest Assisted Living Center and Rangely District Hospital will plant a tree in his honor on September 11, 2020.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Travis Fosbenner Memorial Fund and mailed to Penn Community Bank, Market Street Office, PO Box 176, Perkasie, PA 18944. During his time at Piedmont Global Academy, Travis often talked about the lack of funding to provide science equipment and materials necessary for his students to experience "hands on" learning in the classroom. The family is requesting donations in his memory, which will be presented to the Science Department at Piedmont Global Academy to provide curriculum support.Betty Meier Steeley Funeral Home,Sellersville