Our beloved son, Tyler Behman Fitzgibbons went to his Lord April 24, 2020. He was 36 and died doing what he loved, "fishing on the Delaware River Pa."
Tyler was born in Anapolis, Md. He graduated from Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Archbishop Wood High School, and Lycoming College.
He was an avid skier and loved playing lacrosse through high school and college. Tyler had many dear friends in Doylestown and other parts of the county.
Tyler's world revolved around his son "Jake Tyler" and his loyal companion "Russ."
He is survived by his loving parents: Geoffrey and Jayne (Elliott) Fitzgibbons; his son, Jake Tyler, his brother, Elliott and sister-in-law, Jessica (Whitt) Fitzgibbons; his maternal grandparents, Joseph and Mary Elliott as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins who will greatly miss his beautiful smile, sense of humor and free spirit.
His funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m., Sept. 19, 2020 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 235 East State St., Doylestown. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to Jake's College Fund at www.ugift529.com ugift code K6T-H25
Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home, Doylestown
www.reedandsteinbach.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 17, 2020