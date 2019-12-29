|
Velma Jean DiRoberto of Doylestown passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, in Brookdale Dublin, Dublin, Pa. She was 82.
Born in West Wyoming, Pa., to the late Ugo and Marie (Fabri) Bertocci, she resided in Doylestown for more than 46 years.
Velma was a graduate of West Wyoming High School, and received an Associate degree from Wyoming Seminary Dean School of Business.
She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church since 1973; a member of the Doylestown Gardening Club; a Penn State season ticket holder for 30 years, and enjoyed tailgating with family and friends; formerly worked as a receptionist with Buckingham Pediatrics; and also enjoyed cooking.
She was the wife of the late Samuel DiRoberto; the devoted mother of Michael DiRoberto, Dave DiRoberto and wife, Kimberly, and the late James DiRoberto; loving grandmother of Daniel, Samuel, John Michael, Natalie, and Justin DiRoberto; dear sister of the late Roy Bertocci; and cherished aunt of Mark Bertocci and Jill Hagerty.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 235 E. State St., Doylestown, PA 18901, where her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Doylestown Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to Samuel J. DiRoberto Scholarship Fund, Penn State Abington, 1600 Woodland Road, Abington, PA 19001, would be appreciated.
