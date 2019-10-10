|
Vera E. Fittery (Vera E. DeWitt) of Furlong, Pa. died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Doylestown Hospital. She was 74.
She was the loving and devoted wife of Ralph D. Fittery.
Born in Union County, Pa. in 1945, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Lorraine Fox.
Vera graduated from Central Bucks High School in 1963. She loved animals, working Sudoku puzzles and taking long car rides in the country. She was the loving mother of two boys and the proud Grandma to two grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Vera is survived by her sons, Robert E. DeWitt of Cincinnati, Ohio and Bryan J. DeWitt (Susie) of Warminster, Pa. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Julia and Alexander.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy Hawkins.
Relatives and friends are invited to her funeral service at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home, 2335 Lower State Road, Doylestown, where the family will receive guests from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Vera's name may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio St., Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611, or Bucks County S.P.C.A., P.O. Box 277, Lahaska, PA 18931.
Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home,
Doylestown
www.reedandsteinbach.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 10, 2019