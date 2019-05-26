Home

Dr. Verne M. "Sue" (Magee) Cahill of Blue Bell, Pa., formerly of Jenkintown, Pa., passed away Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. She was 82.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Paul J. Cahill.

She is survived by three children, Caroline Cahill (William), Paul Jr. (Linda) and Christian Cahill (David), and four grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Florence Roynan.

Raised in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia, Sue went on to become an extremely accomplished person, earning a full scholarship to Immaculata University, her M.A. from Arcadia University and her Ed.D. from Temple University. She was a dedicated teacher, assistant principal, and administrator with the North Penn School District until her retirement.

She delighted in her family and friends and will be fondly remembered as a gracious hostess, an avid reader, a fierce card player, and for her love of summers spent in Ocean City, N.J.

Sue's Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at Immaculate Conception Church, 606 West Ave., Jenkintown PA 19046, where the visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be held privately at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Sue's name may be made to For Pete's Sake Cancer Respite Foundation, 620 W. Germantown Pike, Suite 250, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462.

Online donations may be made in her name at takeabreakfromcancer.org.

Published in The Intelligencer on May 26, 2019
