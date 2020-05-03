|
Vernon E. Whitaker of Warminster, Pa. passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Abington Memorial Hospital just prior to his 88th birthday.
He was the loving husband of Ann Whitaker for 42 years.
Born in Abington, he grew up in Roslyn and was a proud U.S. Army veteran.
He was a 32nd Degree Mason belonging to Hiram Lodge #81 of Chestnut Hill, Pa.
Always generous, loving and kind, he rarely would be seen without a big smile.
Pop was the official taste tester, storyteller and expert bulk shopper, especially for treats that he shared with his grandchildren Charley, Stewart, Lindsay and Matt. He spent many hours engaged with each.
His amazing photography captured his love of nature and wildlife. He enjoyed spending time in the Poconos to relax, fish or hunt and he often spent time at local diners sipping and trading stories with friends or locals while he searched for the best cup of coffee in town.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his stepsons, Steven and Mark Mueller (Betsy); his sister, Joan Axner; brother, Brooks Whitaker; nieces and nephews; and former daughter-in-law, Kate Whitehead. Vern will be missed deeply by his family and many, many friends.
A memorial to gather, share memories and hug one another will be held at a later time.
Memorial contributions to honor his love of animals may be sent to the ASPCA.
Published in The Intelligencer on May 3, 2020