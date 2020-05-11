|
|
Veronica B. "Ronnie" Yockobishen of Warrington died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Neshaminy Manor. She was 95 and the wife of the late George Yockobishen, who passed away in 2007.
Born in Hazelton, she was the daughter of the late August and Sophia Saliga Bunk.
Ronnie was employed for 20 years at Penn Engineering and was a faithful parishioner of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church.
She enjoyed traveling the United States, Canada and Europe with family and friends. Her favorite trip was an entire summer she and George spent touring Alaska. She also enjoyed baking pies for any family occasion.
Ronnie is survived by her daughters: Marlene Haberacker, her husband, Rick, Joyce Zuzack, her husband, Dave, and her granddaughters: Becky Haberacker, Leslie Haberacker, her partner, Nathan Smith, Mary Zuzack and Andrea Zuzack, her husband, Philip Hoffman.
The family would like to thank everyone at Neshaminy Manor, especially the entire staff of Unit A1, for all of the love and care they gave to Ronnie. You are all heroes and angels to us. God bless and stay safe.
A celebration of Ronnie's life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions in Ronnie's name may be made to: St. Ann Church, 415 S. 6th St., Emmaus, PA 18049, or Neshanimy Manor Activity Dept., 1660 Easton Road, Warrington, PA 18976.
Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home,
Doylestown
www.reedandsteinbach.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 11, 2020