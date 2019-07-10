|
|
Veronica J. (Sykes) Glackin of Warminster passed away Friday, July 5, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was 89.
Veronica was the beloved wife of the late Vincent P. Glackin.
Born in Manayunk, she was a daughter of the late John L. and Anna C. (Krupiak) Sykes.
Veronica is survived by her children, David V. Glackin (Alexandra Reiher) and Denise Glackin Listner; her grandson, Steven C. Listner; her brother, Joseph Sykes (Anita); and many other loving relatives and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing after 10 a.m. Friday, July 12, at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 605 Street Rd., Warminster, where her Funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will immediately follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Cheltenham, Philadelphia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Disabled American Veterans, www.dav.org/ways-to-give/ or to the Miraculous Medal Shrine, 500 E. Chelten Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19144.
Published in The Intelligencer on July 10, 2019