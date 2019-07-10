Home

Schneider Funeral Home
431 North York Road
Hatboro, PA 19040-2088
(215) 672-0660
Veronica J. Glackin

Veronica J. Glackin Obituary
Veronica J. (Sykes) Glackin of Warminster passed away Friday, July 5, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was 89.

Veronica was the beloved wife of the late Vincent P. Glackin.

Born in Manayunk, she was a daughter of the late John L. and Anna C. (Krupiak) Sykes.

Veronica is survived by her children, David V. Glackin (Alexandra Reiher) and Denise Glackin Listner; her grandson, Steven C. Listner; her brother, Joseph Sykes (Anita); and many other loving relatives and friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing after 10 a.m. Friday, July 12, at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 605 Street Rd., Warminster, where her Funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will immediately follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Cheltenham, Philadelphia.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Disabled American Veterans, www.dav.org/ways-to-give/ or to the Miraculous Medal Shrine, 500 E. Chelten Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19144.

Condolences and memories may be shared with her family by visiting the funeral home's web site below.

Schneider Funeral Home,

Hatboro

www.schneiderfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on July 10, 2019
