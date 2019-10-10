Home

Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home
529 N York Rd
Hatboro, PA 19040
(215) 672-6262
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John Bosco Church
Hatboro, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Bosco Church
Hatboro, PA
View Map
Veronica M. Taylor

Veronica M. Taylor Obituary
Veronica M. Taylor, a longtime resident of Warminster, Pa., passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was 91.

She was born in Philadelphia to the late John and Mary (Welsh) Spellman. Veronica married Charles J. Taylor, her husband of 55 years, who preceded her in death in 2006. She was a devoted mother to Colleen Francescangeli (Gino), Charles J. Taylor Jr. (Celestine), Eileen Lindmeier (Martin) and Kevin Taylor (Courtney). She treasured her 15 grandchildren and three great grandchildren, who were the lights of her life. She is also survived by her sisters, Sr. Mary Christi IHM and Patrice Irwin, and many nieces, nephews and cherished friends.

She was known to many as Vera or Ronnie. She graduated from Little Flower Catholic High School for Girls. Early on she worked for WPEN radio station and then had a lengthy career as a State Farm Insurance representative until her retirement in 1995.

She was an active member of St. John Bosco Parish for 65 years, as well as both the SJB and OLGC senior clubs, where she held executive positions and ran their travel clubs. She enjoyed homemaking, traveling, casino excursions and was a gifted seamstress and poured that passion into all the beautiful things she made for her children and grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at St. John Bosco Church, Hatboro, Pa., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment will be at St. John Neumann Cemetery in Chalfont, Pa. following Mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Veronica's name may be made to Camilla Hall, 1145 West King Rd., Malvern, PA 19355.

Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home,

Hatboro

www.plunkettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 10, 2019
