Vicki Fella-Pleier, of Hatboro, formerly of Elkins Park, died Sunday at her home of brain disease. She was 63.
Born in the former Germantown Hospital in Philadelphia in 1956, she grew up in the Crescentville section of Philadelphia before moving to Cheltenham in the mid 70's. Vicki attended St. Joseph's Grade school and Cardinal Dougherty High School.
After graduating from Dougherty in 1974, she attended Gwynedd Mercy college for one year before transferring to Chestnut Hill College where she met her future husband Steve Pleier. She earned her B.S. degree in Biology in 1978.
Vicki worked for the USDA and the Rohm & Haas company but her real passion was teaching. After Steve and Vicki married in 1982, they settled in the Abington area and Vicki continued her educational pursit. She earned a Masters degree in Environmental Science from Arcadia College (formerly Beaver College) in 1986. She taught at Bishop Conwell High School in Levittown, Cheltenham High School and LaSalle College. All during her teaching career, she continued to learn. She traveled throughout the country in the summers with her colleagues learning more about our environment and wildlife.
Preceded by her mother Joan (Smith) she is survived by her loving husband, Steve, sons Eric and Kurt Pleier, her father Ronald Fella, sisters Michelle (Ted) Przybylowski and Maria (Jim) Cain. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, sisters and brothers in law.
Relatives and friends are invited to her services on Friday, 11 a.m. Oct. 4, 2019, at the Elkins Park Presbyterian Church, 234 Cedar Road, Elkins Park, Pa. Int. Our Lady of Grace Cemetery, Langhorne. Friends may call the chruch from 9 a.m. The family is respectfully requesting that in lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to National Alliance of Mental Illness. (nami.org)
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 2, 2019