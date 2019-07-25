|
Victoria Anne Goodspeed of Warminster, Pa., passed away unexpectedly Monday, July 22, 2019. She was 24.
She was born July 31, 1994, in Meadowbrook, Pa.
Victoria was born with Williams Syndrome, a developmental disorder. She had the most beautiful soul; she was always happy, always kind, and her brilliant smile always lit up any room she entered. Victoria saw the beauty in everyone.
Victoria loved Disney movies; Cinderella was her absolute favorite. She dressed up as her for Halloween many years in a row. When she graduated from Hatboro-Horsham High School in 2013, she was granted her dearest wish - she went to Disney World with her entire family.
Victoria enjoyed the simple things in life: seeing her favorite people, playing games on her phone, reading comic books, listening to music, and taking naps. Most of all, she loved thunderstorms; when a storm rolled in, she would jump for joy. On Saturdays, she would go with her mother to E's Irish Pub, where her aunt Pam works, to visit the many people there who loved to see her happy - they were always trying to win stuffed animals out of the crane machine for her.
Victoria was also very fond of sports. She adored the Phillies and the Eagles. When the Eagles won the Super Bowl, she received an Eagles ring that she loved. She had great respect for people in uniform, especially police officers, firefighters, and those in the military.
After every vacation, party, or special event or time, she would always say that it was the "Best Day Ever!" We are inspired by her to always live our "Best Day Ever," every day. She will be remembered for her smile, her love of cats, and her passion for her favorite color, royal blue.
Victoria is survived by her mother, Elaine; her sister, Caitlin; her aunts and uncles, Pamela and James Christensen, Stephanie and Kenneth Schenck, Valerie and Robert Archambeau; her cousins, Matt, Jimmy, Danny, and Lila; her father, Roger; and her many, many friends.
The Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 26, at Lamb Funeral Home, 101 Byberry Road, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006. A Celebration of Life will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Lamb Funeral Home.
Lamb Funeral Home,
Huntingdon Valley
Published in The Intelligencer on July 25, 2019