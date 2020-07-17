1/1
Victoria "Vicki" Anthos
Vicki Anthos of Buckingham Township, Pa. passed away peacefully in Doylestown Hospital on Friday, July 10, 2020. She was 62.

She was the beloved wife of 36 years to Greg Anthos, who she met over 40 years ago at the first freshman dance with a flower in her hair. They had a connection right away that blossomed into love and marriage; she raised a family and was a devoted mother of Kellan and Valan. The home and immediate family was the center of Vicki's world, where she made you feel warm and loved.

She was the dear little sister of Randy and (Anne) Stevens. Vicki loved her extended family and relatives, had an extraordinary memory and remembered all the family birthdays.

She was a loving sister-in-law of Stephen Anthos (Ann), Roger Anthos (Bonnie) and son, Brad; dear niece of Doris Hart (Lynn); and cherished aunt of Melissa and Michelle Stevens, Jennifer Ritz, Jamie Rudavsky, Ethan and Mia Howard.

She was born in Forest Hills, N.Y. to the late Paul and Ruby (Howser) Stevens.

Vicki received a Bachelor's degree in Education from the State University of N.Y. at Plattsburgh. After college she worked in department stores and later fulfilled her dream as a homemaker caring for her children and husband. She was a frequent visitor of the Bon-Ton, where she made many friends. She was an incredibly loving person who showed kindness to everyone she met, and she will be missed greatly by all. She was the queen of pink who adored flowers, a good romance novel, and animals (especially her cat, Cinnamon).

A celebration of her life will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at Doylestown Presbyterian Church by invitation.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to your local SPCA would be appreciated as she loved animals.

Varcoe Thomas Funeral Home,

Doylestown

varcoethomasfuneralhome.com




Published in The Intelligencer on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Celebration of Life
12:30 PM
Doylestown Presbyterian Church
Funeral services provided by
VARCOE-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME
344 NORTH MAIN STREET
Doylestown, PA 18901
(215) 348-8930
