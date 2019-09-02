|
|
Baby Victoria Regina Watson passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019.
Victoria was born Sept. 18, 2018, and was the cherished daughter of Michael and Marita (Farano) Watson. She was the little sister of Michael and Carter Watson, and is survived by her grandparents, Anthony and Mary Farano, and Gary and Karen Watson. She is also survived by her aunt and godmother, Regina Farano, and her uncles, David Watson and Anthony Farano and his wife, Teri.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 856 Euclid Ave., Warrington, PA 18976. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, at the Shelly Funeral Home, 1460 Easton Rd., Warrington, Pa., and from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass on Thursday at the church. Interment will follow at St. John Neumann Cemetery, 3797 County Line Rd., Chalfont, PA 18914.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Victoria to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Checks made out to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation can be mailed to P.O. Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178-1352. Please remember to write 'In Memory of Victoria Watson' on the memo line of the check. Gifts can also be made online at https://chop.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.personalCampaign&participantID=83615.
Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 2, 2019