Vincent A. Scotto of Doylestown, Pa., passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his family. He was 88.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., to the late Arnold and Mary (Aveta) Scotto, Vincent resided in Staten Island, N.Y., before moving to Doylestown in 2015.
Vincent was formerly employed as a sales representative with the Arizona Beverage Company of Woodbury, N.Y. He was a member of New Beginnings Church of Jamison, a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, was an avid Mets fan and enjoyed cooking and listening to Frank Sinatra.
He was the devoted father of Mary Beth Scotto, Victoria Scotto-Wong and husband Stephen Wong, and Barbara Scotto; dear brother of Connie Scotto and partner Mary Ebner, and the late Augie Scotto; loving grandfather of Richard Viehl, Amanda Viehl and Sean Scotto; and cherished great- grandfather of Richard A. Viehl IV.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, and again from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, with a service to follow at 12 Noon, at the Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home, 344 North Main Street, Doylestown, Pa. Interment with military honors will follow at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, in the Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Road, Newtown, PA 18940.
Send condolences to the web site listed below.Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home,
Doylestown
www.varcoethomasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 18, 2019