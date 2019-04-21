|
He leaves behind his beloved wife of 54 years, Charlotte. He is also survived by his children, Victoria Davis (Victor), Vince (Lisa), Candice Smith (Craig), and Richard (Betsy), and his grandchildren, Shane, Hannah, Hunter, Connor and Mary, each of whom he loved very much.
Vincent was born and raised in South Philadelphia, the son of the late Frank and Matilda Cordova. He began his career in science with a position in the City of Philadelphia Medical Examiner office. He later served as the Director for the City of Philadelphia Crime Lab before moving to National Medical Services in Willow Grove. He taught Forensic Science at West Chester University, and was a Diplomat of the American Board of Criminalistics.
Vincent had a lifelong interest in technology and a passion for computers and other electronics. He also enjoyed flying his Piper Warrior II and vacationing in Sea Isle City. Vincent was a devoted Catholic and a proud and charitable member of the St. Jude's Parish in Chalfont.
At the request of his family, services will be held privately.
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 21, 2019