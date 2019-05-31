|
Vincent "Gary" Rongione Jr. of Southampton died peacefully at his home with his family by his side on Sunday, May 26, 2019. He was 91.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 60 years, Mary (Daniele).
He was the devoted father of Diane Ellery (Terence), Carol, Denise Luppino (Vince), Vincent (Karen) and Linda Cipriano (Dave), will be lovingly remembered by his grandchildren, Vincent Luppino, Danielle Christensen (Kyle), Christopher Ellery, Michael Rongione (Marissa), Kate Fink (Josh), Andrew, Nicholas, and Matthew Cipriano, and was the brother of Marie Addison and Raymond Rongione.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Emil Rongione, Helen Rongione, Rita Ardente, Emma Francia, Albert Rongione, and Evelyn Stenson.
Vince's greatest joy in life came from spending time with his family. He was a skilled woodworker, an opera lover and devoted family man.
Born in South Philadelphia in 1928, he was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He started his career at the Philadelphia Naval Shipyard as a boat builder and then moved on to work in construction. In 1969, he co-founded Magnum, Inc. General Contractors.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, June 3, at Kirk & Nice Suburban Chapel, 333 County Line Rd., Feasterville PA 19053, where a Celebration of Life will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow the Celebration of Life at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
Donations in Vince's name may be made to The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, P.O. Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178-1352.
Kirk & Nice Suburban Chapel,
Feasterville
www.kirkandnice.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 31, 2019