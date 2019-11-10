|
|
Vincent T. Keane of Doylestown, formerly of Cranford, N.J., a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was 94.
Born in Elizabeth, N.J. and raised in Roselle, he was the eldest born of Vincent and Mary (Mason), and brother to Joan, Donald and John.
Following high school he enlisted in the United States Navy in 1942 at 17 years old. After basic training, he was shipped overseas where he saw action in the Pacific. After his discharge from the Navy, he worked for public service as a lineman. He went on to work for Gering Plastics, where he met his future wife, Emma, and became the superintendent of the shipping and receiving department. He left the company as Superintendent of Office Services and started a new career as General Manager of CATV of Elizabeth, later TKR, until his retirement. He also was the owner and President of V.T. Keane Associates in Elizabeth for many years.
He is survived by his son, Michael; son-in-law, Dr. John D'Alessandro; granddaughters, Judith Senior (Brant), Jacqueline Smith (Jonathan), Ashley and Lia D'Alessandro; and five great-grandchildren, Shelby, Brennan, Jacob, Liam and Anna.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, the former Emma DiLollo, and his daughter, Dr. Barbara Keane.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 235 East State Street, Doylestown, where the family will receive guests from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. Interment will follow Mass in Mechanicsville Cemetery.
Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home,
Doylestown
www.reedandsteinbach.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Nov. 10, 2019