Vincentina B. "Vicky Gray" Alvey of Southampton, Pa. passed peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Southampton Estates. She was 98.
Vicky was born in Philadelphia, Pa. on March 20, 1921, daughter of the late Palmina (Salemme) and Saverio Montanarella. She was the beloved wife for 35 years to the late Walter N. Alvey.
Vicky was one of eight children and grew up in Philmont, was married and lived in Hatboro, Abington and finally Southampton Estates for the last 12 years.
She was the owner at Vicky Gray School of Dancing in Hatboro. Her passion and love was her dancing. A career of 61 years teaching ages 3 to 93. She was awarded top in her field through Dance Masters of America.
Vicky will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her daughter, Louise Weisberg (the late Morton); granddaughter, Lisa Longobardi; five great grandchildren, Andy, Nicholas, Joseph, Victoria and Olivia; two sisters, Jody Fanelli and Emily Cozzi; her brother, Ted Montrella; and family friend, Victoria LaRocca.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, at the Joseph J. McGoldrick Funeral Home, 507 West Ave., Jenkintown, Pa. A second viewing will be held from 9:15 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 a.m., both at St. John Lutheran Church, 505 N. York Rd., Hatboro, Pa. Interment will be held at Hillside Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to any veterans group or animal shelter.
Condolences may be expressed at the funeral home's web site below.
Joseph J. McGoldrick Funeral Home, Jenkintown, Pa.
www.mcgoldrickfh.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Nov. 20, 2019