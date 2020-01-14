|
Virginia Tomlinson (Alburger) Austin died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Hidden Meadows on the Ridge, Perkasie. She was 81.
Born Feb. 21, 1938 in Abington, Pa., she was the daughter of the late John C. and Miriam (Tomlinson) Alburger, and the widow of the late Alfred Noel Austin.
Virginia worked many years helping her husband with his marina business (309 Marine Supply, Colmar, Pa.). Later in life she worked for Prudential Insurance, from where she retired.
In her free time she enjoyed skiing, catching up with friends and family and going to her grandchildren's sporting events and dance recitals. Virginia often explored the country side on her mini vacations and liked to see Celtic Thunder performances.
Virginia is survived by her daughter, Deborah Austin; her son, John Austin (wife, Brenda); her grandchildren, Bradley, Alexis, and Lauren; and her sister, Janice Wallace (husband, Robert).
Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service, 135 W. Pumping Station Rd., Quakertown, where the visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow at West Laurel Hill Cemetery, Bala Cynwyd, Pa.
Contributions can be made to the , 480 Norristown Rd., Suite 15, Blue Bell, PA 19422.
