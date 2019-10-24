|
Virginia Buttram (Mars), of Blooming Glen, previously of Dallas & Richardson, Texas, and Portales, N.M., died on Sunday, Oct. 13 2019 in her home. She was 89.
She was the loving wife of the late Harold E. Buttram for 65 years.
Born in Oklahoma City. She was a daughter of the late Edward & Thelma (Ferguson) Mars. She graduated from Austin High School in Texas and earned her B.S. degree in Botany from UCLA College. For many years she did medical research and was a technician for Parkland Medical School, Texas.
Virginia was a member of First United Methodist Church in Perkasie, Doylestown Nature Club, Delaware Valley Music Club, and Lenape Chamber Ensemble. She was very talented and had a huge passion for music. She played amateur violin and would play music all night long. She was an enthusiastic supporter of the Buttram String Awards, a competition for violin, viola, cello, and base players in high school grades nine to 12 held in Oklahoma City. She enjoyed great satisfaction at seeing really wonderful musical talent being developed in young people.
Surviving are nieces & nephews.
Services are to be private at the request of the family. Memorial contributions can be made in her name to First United Methodist Church, 501 W. Market Street, Perkasie, PA, 18944, Lenape Chamber Ensemble, P.O. Box 93, Pipersville, PA 18947 or a .
