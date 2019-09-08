|
Virginia G. (Shaud) Cameron passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.
She was the cherished wife of Samuel M. Cameron; adoring mother of Diane Cameron (Will Frank) and Laura Cameron (Jeff Cappiello); the loving grandmother of Nate Madison (Jackie), Mike Cappiello (Trish), and Todd Cappiello; and doting great-grandmother of Nash Madison and Charlie Cappiello.
Ginny graduated from Episcopal Hospital Nursing School in 1962. She worked for many years as a visiting and hospice nurse for the Visiting Nurse Association of Montgomery County. She served as Clerk of Upper Dublin Monthly Meeting of the Religious Society of Friends.
She was involved with the Episcopal Hospital Nursing School Alumnae Association and worked on the school's archives at the Bates Center for the Study of the History of Nursing at the University of Pennsylvania.
Ginny was a constant knitter. She sent beautiful knitted layettes and other items to the Lakota tribe through the Americans for Native Americans. She had an avid interest in social justice, politics and current events and was active in several groups supporting these issues.
Ginny and Sam were world travelers, traveling to over 25 countries.
Burial of ashes will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Upper Dublin Monthly Meeting, 1506 Fort Washington Ave., Ambler, PA 19002, where her memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. followed by a reception.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Americans for Native Americans online at americansfornativeamericans.org.
