Daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, friend. Our beloved 'Gram' was fully restored on Sunday, March 29, 2020, when she was received into the arms of her loving God and the multitude of family and friends who had gone before her. Virginia "Ginny" Wells, most recently of Glenside, was 94 years old.
Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Elizabeth Thomas Swartz. The Swartz family moved to Warrington when Ginny was 13 years old. She attended the old Warrington schoolhouse and Doylestown High School. She was married to the late John 'Jack' Wells for 30 years.
Ginny lived her life with gusto and never wasted a day if she could help it. She enjoyed keeping her home, maintaining her beautiful gardens, cooking and baking for friends and family. You could always find her doing a puzzle, reading a book, knitting or sewing. Her hands were rarely idle. On Sundays you might overhear her yelling at the T.V. "Get "em!" as she watched the Philadelphia Eagles play football.
For many years, Ginny was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and the Chaplaincy Program at Doylestown Hospital. She was a congregant of the Pleasantville United Church of Christ.
She is survived by her daughters, Vicki Derenick, her husband, Gene, Linda Lezoche, her husband, Michael, Leslie McGrath and Robert Cox, as well as 11 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Tom Swartz, his wife, Jeanne Jourdan Swartz; sister, Ruth Sipler, her husband, Blaine Sipler; and sister-in-law, Mary Scantlebury; nieces, nephews and dozens of people whose lives she touched.
Ginny was preceded in death by her son, John Wells, and her brother, Horace Swartz.
Our Gram will be lovingly remembered by many but most specifically by her family, who will fondly recall her competitive spirit (she never met a word she couldn't make up simply to win at Scrabble), the absolute delight she took in our accomplishments, and the love and support she showered upon each and every one of us. She will be missed, never forgotten, always loved.
Our family would like to extend our eternal gratitude to Ruth Yangalay, who helped us to care for Gram over the last several years. Her kind, compassionate caring and gift of friendship will never be forgotten. Special blessings to you and your family!
A memorial celebration of Ginny's life will be held at a future date.
