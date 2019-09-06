Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Ivyland Presbyterian Church
51 Gough Ave
Warminster, PA
1941 - 2019
Virginia Lee Ferry Obituary
Virginia L. "Ginny" Ferry went home to Jesus on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. She was 77.

Virginia was born to Russell and Elsie Rook on Nov. 12, 1941 in Ivyland, Pa.

She met her husband, Dan Ferry, in 1970 at the Fox and Hound. They were married in 1972 and lived briefly in Bensalem before moving to Virginia's home town of Ivyland.

In addition to being a dedicated and loving mother, Virginia also loved volunteering, traveling and auto racing. Throughout her entire life she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her. Virginia was a faithful member of Ivyland Presbyterian Church, where she had served as deacon.

Virginia joins her mother and father in Heaven.

She is survived by her husband, Dan, her children, Robert, Kathy, James, David "Scott," and Mark, 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

A memorial service will begin at noon on Saturday, Sept. 14, at Ivyland Presbyterian Church, 51 Gough Ave., Warminster, PA 18974.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to Ivyland Presbyterian Church.

Kirk & Nice Suburban Chapel,

Feasterville, Pa.

www.kirkandnicesuburban.com


Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 6, 2019
