Mrs. Virginia M. Fly of Wyalusing, Pa. passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at the Guthrie Memorial Hospital, Towanda, Pa. She was 81.Born in Doylestown, Pa. on July 4, 1938, Virginia was the daughter of the late William Anthony and Alice Lorraine Terrell Fahie. She graduated from Central Bucks County High School, Doylestown, as a member of the Class of 1946. She received her LPN at the Perkasie VoTech School, and later attended Delval College. She received her associate and RN degree at the Bucks County Community College.Virginia honorably served in the United States Air Force in Charleston, S.C. In Doylestown, Virginia was a nurse at the Pleasant Manor Home for children for 13 years before moving to Bradford County.She retired in 1998 as the Nursing Supervisor at the Bradford County Manor in West Burlington, Pa. She also served in the Army Reserves in West Chester, Pa. for 11 years.She married her husband, Richard James "Dick" Fly of Doylestown. He preceded her on March 1, 2015.Virginia was a Ham Radio Operator (K3DLL) and studied Catholic Theology while living with the Carmelites. She was a Third Order Carmelite.Virginia was a member of St. Mary's of the Assumption Catholic Church in Wyalusing, and also a member of the church choir. She was a member of Wyalusing Post #534 American Legion, Wyalusing. While residing in Bucks County she was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church of Doylestown.She is survived by her son, Richard James Fly II and Kimberly Aulenbach-Pfeffer of Reading, Pa., two daughters and sons-in-law, Theresia Ruback (Scott) of Mehoopany, Pa. and Michelle Parr (Richard) of Tunkhannock, Pa., and her brother and sister-in-law, John and Dorothy Fahie of Pipersville, Pa. She is also survived by six grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Megan Oliva Parr, two brothers, William Fahie and James Fahie, and a sister, Winifred Dubyk.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, June 29, at St. Mary's Church, Wyalusing, where friends and family may from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow in St. Anthony's Cemetery, Stowell, Pa., with Military Honors accorded by members of the United States Air Force Honors Detail and members of the Wyalusing American Legion Post #534.Memorials are directed to the Carmelites Convent Monastery, 26 Harmony School Rd., Flemington, NJ 08822.To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please visit the funeral home's web site below.Homer Funeral Home,Wyalusing, Pa.