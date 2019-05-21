|
Virginia M. Harrington died peacefully in her sleep on Saturday morning, May 18, 2019, at Neshaminy Manor, Warrington Township. She was 89.
Ginny was the wife of the late Joseph X. Harrington, and the mother of Joseph Jr. (Maryanne) and Leamon (Patricia). She had five grandchildren, Joseph III, Kimberley, Patrick, Valerie and Andrew, and is also survived by eight great- grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Janice.
Ginny was born June 14, 1929 in Barren Hill, Pa. to Leamon P. Burke and Cora May Arnold. She and Joseph were married in Norristown in May 1949. The couple lived in Horsham for a few years and moved to Southampton, Pa. in about 1960.
Ginny lived in Southampton for many years and worked as a cafeteria cook for Centennial School District.
She was an animal lover, an excellent cook and expert seamstress, producing many wonderful quilts for family and friends. She loved country music and western movies.
Ginny volunteered with Ben Wilson Senior Center in Warminster and enjoyed many bus trips.
She and her husband always opened their home and hearts to all visitors, especially the gang of friends of her two sons. Their house was always filled with love and laughter.
Friends and family are invited to attend her memorial service at 11 a.m. Thursday May 23, at Scanlin Funeral Home, 175 East Butler Ave., Chalfont, Pa., where the greeting will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park.
To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site listed below.
Scanlin Funeral Home,
Chalfont
www.scanlinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 21, 2019