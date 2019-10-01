|
Virginia (Wentz), of Spring House Estates, formerly of Ambler, passed away suddenly on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.
Wife of the late John J., III and mother of Hugh H. (Barbara) and Beverly A. Reilly (Bill). Also survived by grandchildren Jessica Steele (Mike) and Gregory Sinn and William J. Reilly III (Meghan) and Matthew Reilly, and two close nephews Jeff Yambor and Craig Yambor and family.
Ginny was known as the family historian, creating family trees that reached back to the family roots in Germany. She was very close with her generational relatives Bill & Janet Wentz, Bob & Kathy Wentz and Marge Johnson, the group frequently met up with Karl & Lou Doll for fun and frivolity. Ginny was born at what is now the Hope Lodge historical site, which had been a working farm in Fort Washington. She graduated from Springfield High School and remained in the area.
Ginny was very active in the community in which she lived, Spring House Estates, serving on many committees and groups. She had many friends at SHE which she cherished dearly. Ginny had been active with many organizations throughout her life including the Ambler YMCA, Zion Lutheran Church, the Wissahickon Valley & the Fort Washington Historical Societies, Questers International, NitWits (knitting Group) and Project Linus. She most recently enjoyed the work she was doing with Project Linus, organizing groups of knitters to create blankets for needy children when they were born. She was also an avid needle pointer, quilt maker, and seamstress; having put her talents to use for several churches and Spring House Estates with spiritual banners.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate her life at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, Saint Miriam Parish and Friary (formerly Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church), 654 Bethlehem Pike, Ft. Washington, Pa. Friends may call at the church Thursday from 9:30 AM with service at 11 a.m. Interment adjoining cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be sent to Project Linus c/o 1347 Bernard Ave. Willow Grove, PA 19090 OR the Acts Legacy Foundation, Springhouse Estates Samaritan Fund, 728 Norristown Road, Lower Gwynedd, PA 19002.
