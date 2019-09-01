Home

Vivienne S. Martin Obituary
Vivienne S. Martin, formerly of Doylestown, Pa., died peacefully on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Columbia, S.C. She was 88.

Vivienne was born March 21, 1931 in Jersey City, N.J. to the late Frances M. Mangialomini and Harry W. Schaul.

She is survived by her son, Robert W. Martin (Nancy) of Columbia, S.C.; her daughter, Marilyn M. Holthaus (Mark) of Joppa, Md.; her sister, Marguerite Quis; her brother, Robert F. Schaul; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Edward R. Martin, her son, James E. Martin, and her sister, Claire Tryon.

During her life she held many jobs including her first job at Singer sewing machines. She retired as an administrative assistant with Prudential Insurance Company in Horsham, Pa. in 1998.

During her retirement years Vivienne was an avid reader, enjoyed spending time with family at the Jersey shore, and found joy in the simpler things in life. Thanksgiving was her favorite holiday when she was surrounded by family and friends.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses of Lexington Medical Center for their care and compassion.

A private celebration of her life is to be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome remembrances in Vivienne's name to the .
Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 1, 2019
