|
|
W. Lester Heacock of Doylestown, Pa. went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 4, 2020, at Doylestown Hospital. He was 91.
He was the loving husband of Sara (Hallman) Heacock for 69 years.
Lester was born in Doylestown to the late Willis L. Heacock and Esther (Bergey) Heacock.
He was employed as an equipment operator for Heacock Lumber in Plumsteadville for 50 years.
Lester was a life member of Doylestown Mennonite Church. During and after retirement he volunteered with many different service opportunities.
Lester enjoyed international traveling, bicycling, wood turning, and wood working. He was a devoted family man who loved and was loved dearly by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is known for being a great storyteller and you could not help but laugh at all his great details and embellishments.
In addition to his wife, Sara, he is survived by his four children, Vern Heacock and wife, Diane, of Goshen, Ind., Marilyn Heacock of Marysville, Ohio, Daniel Heacock of Marysville, Pa., and Phil Heacock and wife, Laura, of Ottsville, Pa.; his five grandchildren, Angela, Carissa, Loren, Jesse and Matt; nine great-grandchildren, Kaeli, Luke, Claire, Camille, Scarlett, Brooke, Elena, Natalie, and Warren; and his sister, Mildred Hostetter of Harrisonburg, Va.
In addition to his parents, Lester was preceded in death by his three half siblings, Paul, Claude and Ruth Ritter, and his great grandchildren, Gabriel and Colette.
Services and burial will be held at a later date and time at the Doylestown Mennonite Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to: Doylestown Mennonite Church, 590 N. Broad St., Doylestown, PA 18901, or to Mennonite Central Committee, 21 S. 12th St., Akron, PA 17501.
To send online condolences to the family, visit the funeral home's web site below.
Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory,
Souderton, Pa.
www.andersfh.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 10, 2020