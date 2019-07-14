|
Walter John Bagg Jr. of Annville, Pa. passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Hill Farm Estate. He was 93.
He was the loving husband of Thelma (Armstrong) Bagg, to whom he was married to for 66 years.
Born in Lackawanna County on Feb. 22, 1926, he was the son of the late Walter John Bagg Sr. and Alice (Blackwell) Bagg. Walter worked nearly 40 years in the dairy business including Abbotts Dairy and A&P Tea Company.
Walter enjoyed woodworking, bowling, and bus trips with his wife and friends. Over his lifetime he resided in Warrington, Chalfont, and Quakertown with his wife.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Alice Reilly of Furlong, Pa. and Ron Bagg (Debbie) of Myerstown, Pa., four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son, Russell Bagg, and six siblings.
Memorial services will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, at Quakertown United Methodist Church, 1875 Freier Rd., Quakertown, PA 18951.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church in his name.
Published in The Intelligencer on July 14, 2019