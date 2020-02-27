Home

Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service
135 West Pumping Station Road
Quakertown, PA 18951-0013
215-536-3343
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service
135 West Pumping Station Road
Quakertown, PA 18951-0013
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service
135 West Pumping Station Road
Quakertown, PA 18951-0013
Walter Joseph Hartman


1929 - 2020
Walter Joseph Hartman Obituary
Walter J. Hartman went home to be with his wife and the Lord on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at LifeQuest Nursing Center, Quakertown. He was 90.

Born March 3, 1929, he was the son of the late Joseph and Marie (Rothenbucher) Hartman, and the widower of the late Una Mae (Kauffman) Hartman.

Walter served his country with distinction in the U.S. Army. He was employed as a technician at Atlantic Oil & Heating for most of his working life.

He was an avid vegetable gardener and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and woodworking. Most of all, he loved his time with his adoring family and pet beagles.

Walter is survived by his sons, Carl, Kevin (wife, Jane), and Curt (wife, Sherry), his grandson, Kyle, and sister, Elizabeth Hartman Stoudt.

Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service, 135 W. Pumping Station Road, Quakertown, where calling hours will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in Quakertown Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the John Rivers Memorial Post 11322, 41 Belmont Ave., Quakertown, PA 18951.

To sign the online guestbook, visit the funeral home's web site below.

Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service, Quakertown

www.nauglefcs.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Feb. 27, 2020
