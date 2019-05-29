|
|
Walter Kuonen passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 in Richmond, Va. He was 97.
Walter is survived by his children, Virginia Barr (Rick) of Dubois, Wyo., Joseph (Claudia) of Navarre, Fla., Chris (Marcia) of Stony Fork, Pa., Maureen Jenigen (Jim) of Richmond, Va., Rosaria "Angel" Godsell (Bill) of Ocean City, N.J., Alma Holmes of Lehighton, Pa. and Teresa Mumper (Art) of Trevose, Pa.; grandchildren, Debbie Roeske (Bill), Jimmy Barr, Jacqueline Kuonen, Sam Kuonen (Chelsea), Mike Kuonen (Antoinette), Bryan Kuonen, Meagan Jenigen, Jake Jenigen, Tina Godsell, Stephanie DeVito (Mac), Daniel Holmes, Becca Holmes, Alison Mumper, Samantha Moser (Colby), and Andrea Mumper; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary in 1997, his twin sister, Lillian Kelly in 2013, and step sister, Katharina Nater in 2013.
Walter, the son of Swiss immigrants, grew up in Philadelphia, where he graduated from St. Joseph Preparatory, and was a lifetime member of the Boy Scouts. After serving in the South Pacific in World War II, he enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves from which he retired in 1966, remaining active with annual reunions until their numbers dwindled a few years ago.
In 1951, he met and married the love of his life, and together, Mary and Walter raised seven kids and enjoyed their 15 grandkids in Ivyland. His family was everything to him.
He worked as a Tool & Die Maker until he was 75, and could always be found tinkering with something. He was a founding member of St. Vincent de Paul Church, and was active in the parish until the last few years. People who knew him, remember his sense of humor and his desire to help.
Walter's family will receive relatives and friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, May 31, at St. Vincent De Paul Church, 654 Hatboro Rd., Richboro, PA 18954, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment with military honors will follow at Rosedale Memorial Park in Bensalem.
In lieu of flowers, the Kuonen family has requested donations in Walter's name be made to the at support.woundedwarriorproject.org.
