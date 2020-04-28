|
Walter M. Eagles Jr. passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at Fort Washington Estates from complications due to COVID-19. He was 95.
Walter was a World War II U.S. Navy veteran. After his discharge from the Navy, Walter and his wife, Marie, set up residence in Willow Grove, Pa., where he resided for 68 years.
He was a longtime employee of the Philadelphia Inquirer, working in the photo engraving department until retirement in 1989.
He enjoyed golfing, fishing, bowling, baseball, football and watching his grandchildren play sports.
He is survived by his children, Walter M. Eagles III (Sandy), Robert M. Eagles (Patricia), Ted Eagles (Doreen), and Susan Fannon (Daniel), his 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Due to COVID 19 quarantine restrictions, a Funeral Mass will be held for relatives and friends at a later date.
Donations may be made in Walter's name to a local food bank or to All Saints Episcopal Church, 1811 Loney St., Philadelphia, PA 19111.
