He was the beloved husband of Diana Barclay Van Buren for 57 years.
Born in Akron, Ohio, he was the son of the late Walter H. Van Buren Sr. and the late Mary C. O'Neill Van Buren.
He graduated from Abington High School in 1960, and later, in 1964, earned his Bachelor's degree from LaSalle College.
Walt was a founding partner of Buckman Van Buren, which was a regional insurance firm for 25 years, which eventually became part of CBIZ, where he retired after almost 50 years in the insurance business. Throughout his career, he enjoyed great business success and even greater personal relationships.
Walt loved sports and family, often enjoying both together. A lifelong Philadelphia Phillies fan, which was shared with him by his wife, kids, and many grandkids. He was an avid golfer, and a member of Huntingdon Valley Country Club for more than 50 years, where as a young man he worked as a caddie and in the Pro Shop. He estimated that he walked the course over 2,000 times playing or caddying.
When his sons were young, he was an organizer and coach for Roychester Little League for 15 years.
Walt spent many years raising funds for and serving on the board of the Pennypack Ecological Restoration Trust. His passion in retirement was making sure generations to come will enjoy the Pennypack Environmental Center. He and his wife enjoyed many walks there and simply stopping to sit on a bench to enjoy the surroundings.
He absolutely loved talking to people and laughing, whether it was at work, volunteering, or with family.
In addition to his wife, Walt also is survived by his loving sons and their spouses, Andrew C. and Gretchen Van Buren, James W. and Kim Van Buren, Peter C. and Kelly Van Buren, and Christopher J. and Tina Van Buren; his ten grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and his brother, John M. Van Buren.
His memorial service will be held at noon Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Grace Presbyterian Church, 444 Old York Road, Jenkintown, where relatives and friends will be received from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service. A reception will follow the service. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Pennypack Ecological Restoration Trust (PERT), 2955 Edge Hill Road, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006.
Published in The Intelligencer on Feb. 9, 2020