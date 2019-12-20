|
|
Walter E. Von Seggern of New Hope, Pa. passed away Wednesday morning, Dec. 18, 2019, surrounded by his family at his residence. He was 79.
"Walt," as he was affectionately known by his family and friends, was born Jan. 27, 1940 in New York City to the late Ernest and Louise (Berger) Von Seggern.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia (Wilcox) Von Seggern.
He attended and graduated from Westbury High School in New York in 1957 and from Union College in 1961, earning his Bachelor's degree in Science specializing in Engineering. He then earned his Master's degree in Electrical Engineering from Yale University in 1962 and later his Master's degree in Business Administration from Syracuse University in 1967. Walt worked for many years for General Electric in Syracuse, N.Y. and subsequently for MACOM in Burlington, Mass. He retired from Kulicke & Soffa located in Willow Grove, Pa.
Walt's pursuit of travel was relentless. During his life he visited 82 countries and six continents. He loved being the tour guide, planning many wonderful trips for friends and family. His favorite spots included Bermuda and the island of Nantucket, where he could be frequently found watching the sunset on Madaket Beach #4.
His curiosity and intellect were on display with his frequent lively debates with friends. He had an unending desire to discuss a range of issues and had an open mind to views not his own. He was further known for his generosity with his time and was always willing to help his friends.
Spring and Summer were spent sharing plants from his garden and bringing happiness to family, friends and neighbors. His garden was magnificent in full bloom, and the arrival of Spring brought great joy. His memory will bloom each year with the arrival of daffodils.
In addition to his wife, Patricia, Walt is survived by his four children, Kristen L. Von Seggern, Kenneth H. Abrahamsen III (Heidi), Timothy E. Abrahamsen (Ingrid), and Christopher E. Von Seggern (Christina), as well as his seven grandchildren, Josefine, Austin, Kaitlyn, Madison, Woodstock, Arda, and Tigran.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Joan Schumacher and Lorraine Von Seggern.
Relatives and friends are invited to Walt's Life Celebration from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Leaver-Cable-Givnish, 4886 U.S. 202, Buckingham, PA 18912, followed by a time of sharing at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Walt's name may be made to Massachusetts General Hospital at www.massgeneral.org or to the Fox Chase Cancer Center at www.foxchase.org.
Leaver-Cable-Givnish Funeral Home,
Buckingham
www.leavercable.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 20, 2019