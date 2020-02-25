|
|
Walter W. "Bud" Kingsbauer of Warrington and Hatboro died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. He was 91.
He was the devoted husband of 71 years to the late Josephine "Josie" Kingsbauer, the son of the late Robert and Laura Kingsbauer, and brother of the late Robert Kingsbauer Jr.
He was the loving father of Linda Greiser (Todd), Deborah Henry (William), and Kathleen Thompson (Butch), and is also survived by his eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Bud worked as an engineer for Bell Telephone for many years. He loved to travel and tinker. Josie and Bud traveled all over the country in their RV. They loved nothing more than spending time with their family, camping and swimming in the inground swimming pool that he built.
Relatives and friends may call from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at St. Robert Bellarmine, 856 Euclid Ave., Warrington, with a Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at George Washington Memorial Park, Plymouth Meeting.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gardens at the Manor, Neshaminy Manor, 1660 Easton Rd., Warrington, PA 18976.
Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home,
Hatboro
www.plunkettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Feb. 25, 2020