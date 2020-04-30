|
Wanda L. Hender, a resident of Fort Washington, died Monday, April 27, 2020. She was 96.
Wanda was born July 14, 1923 in Philadelphia. Her family moved to Glenside in 1949. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Glenside for 71 years. Wanda enjoyed teaching Sunday school and sharing her excellent cooking and baking with the friends and family that she often entertained in her home.
Wanda was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Raymond M. Hender, her sister, Helen Keyes, and her brother, Ernest Taylor.
She will be sadly missed by her children, Raymond Hender (Diane), Richard Hender (Jane), and Emily Hender Paar (Robert), and fondly remembered by her grandchildren, Meredith and Erin Hender, Amanda Paar Vogel (Charles), and Taylor Hender (Nicole), and great-grandchildren, Caroline, Leighann, and Carly Hender and Charlie and Catie Vogel.
Wanda moved to Fort Washington Estates in 2008. Her family is grateful to, and wishes to thank the entire staff of Fort Washington Estates and ACTS Hospice for their loving and gracious care.
Interment is private.
If desired, and in lieu of flowers, contributions in her name can be made to the ACTS Samaritan Fund or to St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Glenside, Pa.
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 30, 2020