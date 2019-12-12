|
Warren Charles Cassel, known as "Bud," of Chalfont passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at home with his family by his side. He was 87 and the beloved husband for 54 years of Shirley Fox Cassel.
Born in North Wales, he was the son of the late Warren and Dorothy Cassel.
Bud grew up in North Wales and graduated from North Wales High School in 1950. After graduation he worked as a carpenter apprentice, then began learning the plastering trade. In 1953, during the Korean Conflict, Bud entered the U.S. Army and proudly served a tour of duty in Japan. After completing his military obligation, he enrolled in Penn State University and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in 1961 as a music major. He later attended Marywood College and Penn State University for Graduate School and earned a Master's degree plus 40 credits.
After graduation, Bud interviewed and accepted a position in the Centennial Joint Schools as an elementary vocal music teacher. His career spanned 35 and a half years and his love of people, and especially children, made this part of his life very special.
Bud retired in 1997. At this time he and another retired teacher from Davis Elementary School formed the "Davis Breakfast Club." The club consisted of retired teachers from Davis Elementary School, spouses, former administrators and support staff who met once a month for breakfast and took trips together throughout the years.
In addition to teaching music and choral instruction at Davis Elementary School, Bud was the Choir Director at Warminster Presbyterian Church for 18 years and at Deep Run Mennonite Church West for seven years, Singing Squires Male Chorus for 30 years, worked as Assistant Director of Lenape Valley Music Theatre for one year and sang in The Bucks County Choral Society for 10 years.
Bud and his wife, Shirley, became members of the Southeastern Pennsylvania Council of Navy League. He was very active as Co-Membership Chairman with his wife and he served three years as Vice President.
Bud was a Mason belonging to Doylestown Lodge #245. He enjoyed taking part in the work by Guiding and, on many occasions, he conferred Degrees to new candidates. He was also a 32nd Degree Mason belonging to the Allentown Consistory.
Bud and Shirley became members of the Doylestown Presbyterian Church. Bud was on the Board of Deacons, served as a greeter, usher and served with numerous other service projects.
During his retirement years Bud had a small plastering business, "Cassel Plastering." His hobbies included reading, woodworking, sports, performing magic shows and traveling with Shirley.
In addition to his wife, Shirley, he is survived by his sons, Stephen (Susan Bolton) and Darren (Lorrie Braun); his brothers, William and Robert; and sister, Linda Haines. He was blessed with six wonderful grandchildren who will truly miss their "Grandpop" and his magic tricks. These wonderful loves of his heart are Brooke, David, Thomas, Scott, Erin, and Olivia.
Warren was preceded in death by his sister, Judith Knauer.
Relatives and friends are invited to his funeral service at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at Doylestown Presbyterian Church, 127 E. Court St., Doylestown, where the family will greet friends after 9:30 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Warren's name may be made to Phillies Charities, Inc., One Citizens Bank Way, Philadelphia, PA 19148, or at www.mlb.com/phillies/community/phillies-charities/give-a-gift.
