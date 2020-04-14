|
Warren O. Strohmeier a resident of Southampton Estates and a former long term resident of Warminster passed away on April 11, 2020. He was 92.
Warren was the beloved husband of the late Jean L. Strohmeier, who passed away in 1991. They were married 40 years.
Warren was born in Philadelphia, the son of the late Otto J. and Bertha A. Strohmeier. He is survived by his sister, Donna Dicker and her husband Robert of Chapel Hill, N.C.
After graduating from Abington High School in 1945, Warren entered the Army in 1946 and was based in Tokyo.
As a Corporal he was in charge of British, Australian and U.S. troop legations coming into Japan. He was honorably discharged in 1947.
In 1951 Warren graduated from Drexel University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering.
Warren was employed by Fischer & Porter for 38 years as a Principal Hydraulic Engineer. He enjoyed spending time with family at the beach in Ocean City, N.J., at the lake on Lake Wallenpaupack, Pa. as well as Gulf Breeze, Fla. He was a long standing member of the Dixie Derby Square Dance Club and was an active member for 60+ years at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hatboro.
Warren enjoyed fishing, was an avid Philadelphia sports fan and loved Penn State football.
Warren was a very devoted family man who is survived by three sons and a daughter, David W. Strohmeier and his wife Tina of Gulf Breeze, Fla., Diane S. Ade and her husband Gregory of Lakewood Ranch, Fla., Douglas E. Strohmeier and his wife Angela of New Hope, Pa. and Daniel A. Strohmeier of Kintnersville, Pa. He has eight grandchildren; Jacquelyn, Christopher, Gregory, Michael, Richard, Amy, Kimberly and Jared and three great grandchildren; Abigail, Austin and Axel.
Due to the current restrictions on group gatherings, memorial and eventual internment services at Hillside Cemetary will be held at a later date in time. To share memories and condolences with Warren's family please visit the website below.
Schneider Funeral Home
www.schneiderfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 14, 2020