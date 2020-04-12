Home

Wayne H. Sandford Jr. Obituary
Wayne H. Sandford Jr. of Warrington went home to be with his Lord Sunday, April 5, 2020, at his residence. He was 96.

He was the loving husband of the late Julianne Sandford, who passed away in 1997.

Born in Chickasha, Okla., he was a son of the late Wayne Horis and Anna Catherine Sandford.

Wayne graduated from Chickasha High School, where he was salutatorian. He tied for valedictorian but his principal flipped a coin and he was awarded second place. He later attended Phillips University in Enid, Okla. on the GI bill and graduated with a Bachelor's degree.

Wayne proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was a Radio Technician First Class on the submarine, USS Croaker, from its commission on April 15, 1944 through all six of its patrols. He was awarded a Navy Unit Commendation and Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal with three battle stars.

After being honorably discharged from the Navy, Wayne worked for RCA and Fairchild Industries. He was employed for many years as a civilian Navy engineer at the Naval Air Development Center in Warminster, Pa. until he retired. He patented a variety of sonobouy advancements for the U.S. Government during the Cold War.

In his free time, Wayne enjoyed ham radio, tinkering with mechanical things, and listening to classical music.

Wayne is survived by his two children, Matthew W. Sandford and Mary A. (Sandford) Bogut; three grandchildren, Catherine E. Bogut, Megan E. Sanford, and Zachary D. Sandford; and three brothers, Edward Sandford, Richard Sandford, and Harold Sandford.

In addition to his wife and parents, Wayne was preceded in death by his three sisters, Evelyn (Sandford) Snell, Charlene (Sandford) Herring, and Ann (Sandford) Hutchins.

Wayne's services will be held privately at the convenience of the family at a later date and he will be interred at Beulah Cemetery, New Britain, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Wayne's name may be made to First Baptist Church of Doylestown, 311 W. State St, Doylestown, PA 18901, where he was a longtime member.

To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 12, 2020
