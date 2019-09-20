|
|
Wayne V. Risko of Doylestown died peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Luther Woods Convalescent Home in Hatboro. He was 78.
Born in Philadelphia, Wayne was the beloved husband of Mary C. Mitchell Risko, and the loving son of Agnes Risko and the late Vincent.
He was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps.
He enjoyed a relaxing round of golf in his free time, but he loved being a man that many could depend on for a helping hand. Wayne will be greatly missed but forever remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, son, brother, and uncle.
In addition to his beloved wife and mother, Wayne is surivied by his loving and devoted daughter, Tammy Maser and her husband, Bruce, of Doylestown, his brother, Vincent Risko, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Wayne's family will receive condolences from 6 p.m. until his memorial service at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening, Sept. 25, at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 241 E. Butler Ave. (at Sandy Ridge Rd.), New Britain, PA 18901. Interment will be private.
www.fluehr.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 20, 2019