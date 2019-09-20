Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.
241 East Butler Avenue
New Britain, PA 18901
215-340-9654
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Risko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne V. Risko

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wayne V. Risko Obituary
Wayne V. Risko of Doylestown died peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Luther Woods Convalescent Home in Hatboro. He was 78.

Born in Philadelphia, Wayne was the beloved husband of Mary C. Mitchell Risko, and the loving son of Agnes Risko and the late Vincent.

He was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps.

He enjoyed a relaxing round of golf in his free time, but he loved being a man that many could depend on for a helping hand. Wayne will be greatly missed but forever remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, son, brother, and uncle.

In addition to his beloved wife and mother, Wayne is surivied by his loving and devoted daughter, Tammy Maser and her husband, Bruce, of Doylestown, his brother, Vincent Risko, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Wayne's family will receive condolences from 6 p.m. until his memorial service at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening, Sept. 25, at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 241 E. Butler Ave. (at Sandy Ridge Rd.), New Britain, PA 18901. Interment will be private.

www.fluehr.com


logo

logo

Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now