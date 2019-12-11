|
Wellington Alfred "Bill" Chamberlin died peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at the age of 82.
He was the loving husband of the late Judith (Zinn) Chamberlin; doting father of Laurel McFatridge (Kip), Cheryl Leigh, Amy-Beth Azzaro (Joe) and Leslie Jones (Greg); proud grandfather of Rory, Allison, Scott, William, Nicholas, Elizabeth, and Annabelle; and amused great grandfather of Dagny, Clifton, Frankie, Wellington, and Parker.
Bill was born in Baltimore and attended the University of Maryland. After marrying his college sweetheart, Judy, they relocated to the Philadelphia area – ultimately settling in Upper Dublin nearly 60 years ago.
Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation from 12 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at John J. Bryers Funeral Home, 406 Easton Rd., Willow Grove, PA 19090.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bill may be made to the Abington Health Foundation/Jefferson Health Hospice, 1200 Old York Rd., Abington, PA 19001 or online at give.abingtonhealth.org/hospice.
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 11, 2019