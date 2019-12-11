Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. Bryers Funeral Home
406 North Easton Road
Willow Grove, PA 19090
215-659-1630
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
John J. Bryers Funeral Home
406 North Easton Road
Willow Grove, PA 19090
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wellington Chamberlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wellington A. "Bill" Chamberlin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wellington A. "Bill" Chamberlin Obituary
Wellington Alfred "Bill" Chamberlin died peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at the age of 82.

He was the loving husband of the late Judith (Zinn) Chamberlin; doting father of Laurel McFatridge (Kip), Cheryl Leigh, Amy-Beth Azzaro (Joe) and Leslie Jones (Greg); proud grandfather of Rory, Allison, Scott, William, Nicholas, Elizabeth, and Annabelle; and amused great grandfather of Dagny, Clifton, Frankie, Wellington, and Parker.

Bill was born in Baltimore and attended the University of Maryland. After marrying his college sweetheart, Judy, they relocated to the Philadelphia area – ultimately settling in Upper Dublin nearly 60 years ago.

Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation from 12 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at John J. Bryers Funeral Home, 406 Easton Rd., Willow Grove, PA 19090.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bill may be made to the Abington Health Foundation/Jefferson Health Hospice, 1200 Old York Rd., Abington, PA 19001 or online at give.abingtonhealth.org/hospice.
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wellington's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -