Wesley Stanton "Wes" Long of Bucks County, formerly of Hatboro, died Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.
He was the loving husband of Debra Harrington, with whom he had shared 27 years.
He was the owner of W. S. Long Roofing and Siding.
Wes loved practical jokes and had a great sense of humor. He was adored by his family and friends. He enjoyed watching the Philadelphia Eagles. He was a graduate of Hatboro-Horsham High School, Class of 1982.
In addition to his wife, Wesley is survived by his mother, Sandra Long; his sister, April Gebelein; nieces, Brianna and Madison; and his nephew, Kyle. Also surviving are aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Clete Sr., and his brother, Clete Jr.
The family invites relatives and friends to attend his celebration of life from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at James R. Baskwill Funeral Home, 20 W. Montgomery Ave. (half block west of York Road), Hatboro. Interment will be held privately in Hatboro Cemetery.
Donations may be made to the SPCA of one's choice.
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 23, 2019