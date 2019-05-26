Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Wesley Lehman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wesley Smith Lehman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Wesley Smith Lehman Obituary
Wesley Smith Lehman of Telford passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at St. Mary's Manor in Lansdale. He was 82.

He was the husband of the late Lillian (Collins) Lehman, and his first wife, the late Sylvia (Hernandez) Lehman.

Born in Hilltown Township, he was a son of the late Israel and Annie (Smith) Lehman.

He was employed as a machinist for Brooks Instruments in Hatfield for 25 years prior to his retirement.

Mr. Lehman was a member of Silverdale Brethren in Christ Church, and enjoyed studying the scriptures.

He enjoyed airplanes and riding motorcycles, the Philadelphia Phillies, bowling, and golf.

He is survived by four children, Kevin Lehman and his wife, Holly, of Telford, Lisa Ullman and her husband, Jeff, of Pottstown, Lori Stockert and her husband, Chuck, of Perkasie, and Joel Lehman of Perkasie; eight grandchildren, Ashley, Jennifer, Grant, Aaron, Sam, Danielle, Sydni, and Savannah; four great grandchildren, Isabella, Ava, Audyn, and Sean; his sister, Mae Negley; and his brother, Clyde Lehman.

In addition to his wives, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Beth Lehman.

Memorial services will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at Silverdale Brethren in Christ Church, 167 W. Main St., Silverdale, PA 18962. Interment will follow in the adjoining church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service.

Sadler-Suess Funeral Home,

Telford

www.sadlersuessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.