Wesley Smith Lehman of Telford passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at St. Mary's Manor in Lansdale. He was 82.
He was the husband of the late Lillian (Collins) Lehman, and his first wife, the late Sylvia (Hernandez) Lehman.
Born in Hilltown Township, he was a son of the late Israel and Annie (Smith) Lehman.
He was employed as a machinist for Brooks Instruments in Hatfield for 25 years prior to his retirement.
Mr. Lehman was a member of Silverdale Brethren in Christ Church, and enjoyed studying the scriptures.
He enjoyed airplanes and riding motorcycles, the Philadelphia Phillies, bowling, and golf.
He is survived by four children, Kevin Lehman and his wife, Holly, of Telford, Lisa Ullman and her husband, Jeff, of Pottstown, Lori Stockert and her husband, Chuck, of Perkasie, and Joel Lehman of Perkasie; eight grandchildren, Ashley, Jennifer, Grant, Aaron, Sam, Danielle, Sydni, and Savannah; four great grandchildren, Isabella, Ava, Audyn, and Sean; his sister, Mae Negley; and his brother, Clyde Lehman.
In addition to his wives, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Beth Lehman.
Memorial services will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at Silverdale Brethren in Christ Church, 167 W. Main St., Silverdale, PA 18962. Interment will follow in the adjoining church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service.
Published in The Intelligencer on May 26, 2019