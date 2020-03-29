|
William B. "Bill" Waldman of Carversville passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, at his home. He was 82.
Born in Philadelphia, Bill attended Germantown High School where he was a standout player in many sports including basketball, where he and teammates held Wilt Chamberlain and Overbrook High School to Wilt's all time scoring low. In soccer, Bill was voted All-City goalie and also won the City of Philadelphia ping pong championship. His passion for sports carried into his adulthood, where for decades he continued to compete in many sports including basketball and softball with the same determination and spirit that served him well in his younger years. Bill's love of sports carried over into business where he was owner and president of several CBA Basketball teams.
As an innovator and visionary in the juvenile and toy industry, Bill was one of the premier manufacturer representatives in the Northeast. Along with his son Ken, he eventually branched into manufacturing, becoming a leader in developing and producing consumer goods for the juvenile furniture industry.
Bill was a founding member of Lookaway Golf Club in Doylestown, Pa., where he proudly served on its Board of Directors since 1997. He also served on many charitable boards including The Matthew Renk Foundation, The First Tee of Philadelphia, Beth Sholom Congregation, Boystown Jerusalem-Philadelphia Division, University of Haifa and Federated Allied Jewish Appeal.
Bill is survived by his wife, Audrey R. Waldman; sons, Glen, his wife, Tania, and Ken, his wife, Christena; grandchildren, Max, Lauren, Alexander, and Jack; and his former wife, Ann S. Waldman.
He was laid to rest Wednesday, March 18, at Carversville Cemetery in a private graveside service. Observing current CDC guidelines related to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family plans to honor Bill's legacy in a Celebration of Life once it is safe for family and friends to congregate.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to The Matthew Renk Foundation, P.O. Box 426, Buckingham, PA 18912, www.matthewrenkfoundation.com.
