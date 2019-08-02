|
William C. Foster, Esq. of West Chester, Pa. peacefully passed on Sunday, July 28, 2019. He was 74.
He was the beloved husband of the late Kathleen M., and is survived by a loving son, brother and uncle.
A viewing was held Thursday, Aug. 1, at The D'Anjolell Memorial Home of Broomall. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2 (today), at SS. Peter and Paul Church, 1325 Boot Rd., West Chester, Pa., where a viewing will be from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m.
Full details can be found at the funeral home's web site below.
D'Anjolell Memorial Home of Broomall
www.danjolell.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 2, 2019