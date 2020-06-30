William C. "Bill" Steklenski, formerly of Perkasie, Telford, Harleysville and the Roxborough section of Philadelphia, Pa., passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 at LifeQuest Nursing Center, Quakertown, Pa. He was 90.
He was the husband of 55 years of the late Ruth Elsa (Gartensleben) Steklenski until her passing on Sept. 14, 2014.
Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late William and Josephine (Grzeska) Steklenski. He attended Saint Josephat's parochial elementary school in Manayunk, and was a 1947 graduate of Roxborough High School, Philadelphia.
He served with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve from 1947 to 1951.
Mr. Steklenski, "Bill", started his career taking over his father's shoe repair business. He then worked as a Journeyman Sheet Metal Fabricator for the Leeds & Northrup Co., North Wales, Pa., for 37 years, retiring in 1990. He was a member of the United Auto Workers Union, Local 1350.
He was a longtime music lover, having spent many years playing the bass, and later the bass guitar. He spent a number of years playing in polka bands. His band, The Four Blends, became well known in the area in the '70s on the wedding music circuit. He also loved to volunteer his time playing for community events.
He was a member of St. Agnes Catholic Church, Sellersville, Pa., where he served as a catechist and usher.
In his spare time, he enjoyed model trains and loved spending time tinkering on his own home train layout.
He is survived by three sons, Stephen G. Steklenski and his wife, Angela, of Harleysville, Pa., William J. Steklenski of Hatfield and Paul A. Steklenski of Kintnersville, Pa., and a granddaughter, Elyse Steklenski.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Al Steklenski, and two sisters, Dorothy O'Neill and Eleanor Fichera.
His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 2, at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 445 North Main Street, Sellersville, Pa., where family and friends may call from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Czestochowa Shrine Cemetery, Doylestown, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 1617 JFK Blvd., Suite 700, Philadelphia, PA 19103.
Bernard Suess Funeral Home,
Perkasie
www.suessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on Jun. 30, 2020.