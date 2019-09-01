|
William C. "Bill" Alcorn was born Nov. 13, 1925, to Cyrus and Eleanor Alcorn in Philadelphia, Pa. He died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at the Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy, Pa.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Graham.
He leaves behind his son, William and wife, Kathy; his daughter, Shauna and husband, Paul; his grandchildren, Jeremy and wife, Lauren, Jillian and husband, Tom, and Julia; and great- grandchildren, Elliott and Florence.
Bill grew up in Wyncote, Pa. During World War II, he was in the VPB 102 Naval bombing squadron in the Pacific Theater (Tinian, Saipan, and Iwo Jima). He was a ball turret gunner on a B-24 Liberator and flew 52 combat bombing missions.
After the war, he attended Western Maryland College and later transferred to Florida Southern College, where he graduated with a degree in Business. He was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. During college he and his roommate secured berths aboard the Danish freighter "Trein Maersk" and sailed up and down Southeast Asia.
In 1954, Bill met the love of his life, Patricia Graham, who was visiting from Northern Ireland and they married just months later. They were devoted to each other for 62 years.
He was an Assistant Vice President at Fidelity Bank in the consumer lending department. He attended the Commerce School of Banking at the University of Virginia.
Bill was a lifelong member of Calvary Presbyterian Church in Wyncote, Pa. He also was a member of the Sons of the American Revolution and the Loyal Legion.
Bill participated in the competitive shooting sports for many years and was instrumental in getting many friends started and participating in the shooting sports. He was classified as a High Master in High Power Long Range Competition. He belonged to Bucks County Gun Club, Guthsville Rod and Gun Club, and Conestoga Gun Club where he ran Single Shot matches for many years.
To his family, he was often lovingly called "Wild Bill.' He was a social butterfly, who loved life and lived it to the fullest. He was a devoted patron of Otto and Ron's Lukoil Service Station. Bill will be missed greatly.
Friends and family are invited to a memorial service starting at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Calvary Presbyterian Church, 217 Fernbrook Ave., Wyncote, PA 19095.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice and Community Care of Lancaster County, 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy, PA 17552.
Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 1, 2019